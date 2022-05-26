© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be broadcasting at reduced power during the day until further notice to complete tower work. All streams are working.

Uvalde holds vigil to honor victims of school shooting

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

The nation continues to grapple with yet another mass shooting that snatched the lives of 19 children and two teachers much too soon.

In Uvalde, Texas, the community is responding in a way that characterizes this close-knit ranching town: together. On Wednesday night, they held a vigil to honor the fallen.

NPR national correspondent John Burnett was there. He joins host Peter O’Dowd to describe the scene there and to explain some new details about how the shooting happened.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.