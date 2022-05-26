© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be broadcasting at reduced power during the day until further notice to complete tower work. All streams are working.

A handbook aims to help local officials with the first 24 hours after a mass shooting

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Alejandra Marquez JanseKathryn Fox
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with one of the creators of a "mass shooting checklist" designed to help mayors and city managers in the first 24 hours after one of these attacks.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Kathryn Fox