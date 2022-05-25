WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be broadcasting at reduced power during the day until further notice to complete tower work. All streams are working.
What we know about the gunman and victims of the Uvalde shooting
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
Authorities continue to investigate the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults who at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday — just two days before the end of the school year.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.