Sen. Richard Blumenthal reflects on gun violence after Texas elementary school shooting

Published May 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

The school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, is prompting calls for action on gun control from Democrats.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut. His state was the site of the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.