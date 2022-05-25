© 2021 WYPR
Sen. Murphy says the chances for compromise on gun control are less than 50/50

By Ailsa Chang,
Miguel MaciasCourtney Dorning
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who represents the community of Sandy Hook. He has been trying to pass gun control legislation since 2012's elementary school shooting there.

