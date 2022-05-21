Jif peanut butter is being recalled for potential salmonella contamination

Multiple Jif peanut butter products are being recalled due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to a Lexington, Ky., manufacturing facility.

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the popular peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local partners are investigating the outbreak that so far spans 12 states.

Currently, 14 people have reported illnesses and two of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations, according to data provided by the CDC.

"Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill," the FDA said.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella itself is a bacteria, but the illness it causes is known as salmonellosis.

For many infected people, symptoms appear 12 to 72 hours after contact and often include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the FDA. Most people who are infected recover within four to seven days and do not need any treatment.

More serious and severe cases can occur, though, so the FDA recommends contacting your health care provider if you believe you have been infected.

Several varieties of peanut butter are being recalled nationwide

The J. M. Smucker Co. said the peanut butter it is recalling was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country. It includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties, along with many others.

The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and include the numbers 425 for the 5th-7th digits. "425" in that position indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility.

/ The Food and Drug Administration / The Food and Drug Administration To see if your jar of Jif peanut butter is being recalled, check the lot number that is printed below the "Best if Used by" date on the label. Products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in the 5th-7th position, are being recalled.

This information is usually printed on the back label of the jar. A list of recalled products and their numbers can be seen on the FDA's website.

If you happen to have a jar included in the recall, you should throw it away immediately.

The FDA noted that the peanut butter has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter already in their home.

After throwing the peanut butter out, the CDC recommends washing and sanitizing any surfaces or containers that might have come into contact with the peanut butter.

