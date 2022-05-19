© 2021 WYPR
COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S.

Published May 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

COVID cases across the U.S. are rising, yet again.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that “over 32% of Americans live in an area with a medium or high COVID-19 community level.” Walensky called on local leaders in areas with high transmission to encourage masking in indoor settings and increase access to testing in levels with high spread.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist and infectious disease modeler at Columbia University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

