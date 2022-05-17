COVID reinfections: What we know

More than two years into the pandemic, chances are you or someone you know has had COVID-19, and perhaps not just once but multiple times.

Some early data from researchers, including Dr. Juliet Pulliam at Stellenbosch University in South Africa shows that people are getting re-infected at a higher rate with the omicron variant compared to previous variants.

But even with those reinfections, vaccines remain highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Peter Hotez of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

