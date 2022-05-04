© 2021 WYPR
Is the coronavirus evolving to become more like the flu? And what does that mean?

Published May 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

As we navigate the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are starting to see an evolution of the virus, creating some similarities with the seasonal flu. So can we expect this novel coronavirus to become a less deadly seasonal illness?

STAT News reporter Megan Molteni examines that question in her new article, “More uniformly infectious, more treatable, more genetically predictable: How coronavirus is getting closer to flu.” She joins host Jane Clayson to examine the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

