Russia halting natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria pushes Europe to find alternatives

Europe has depended on Russia for about 40% of its energy supply, but Russia’s decision Wednesday to cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria could speed up Europe’s move away from Russian energy entirely.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.

