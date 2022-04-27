© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvard confronts lucrative and painful legacy of slavery

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Harvard University has set up a $100 million fund to address inequities. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Harvard University has set up a $100 million fund to address inequities. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Harvard University has released an extensive report by a committee of faculty members, about its historical ties to slavery.

Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of Harvard Radcliffe Institute and chair of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery, discusses the report’s findings and the creation of a $100 million fund to address inequities.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.