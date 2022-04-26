© 2021 WYPR
Court cases put Biden's immigration policy under microscope

Published April 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

NPR’s Joel Rose joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss legal challenges involving the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether the administration can end a Trump-era policy that made asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their claims were processed.

On Monday, a federal judge halted the administration’s plan to end a pandemic health policy that allowed migrants to be turned away at the border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.