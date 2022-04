The Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a case involving a coach who kneeled and prayed on the 50-yard line at the conclusion of public school football games.

We get the latest from Emily Bazelon, senior research scholar at Yale Law School and staff writer for the New York Times magazine.

