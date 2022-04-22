Now Screening with Science Friday: Cephalopod Movie Night!

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30pm, lobby activities 6:30-7:30pm, show 7:30pm ET

Location: National Aquarium at 501 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Tickets: $15 general admission, $8 child - plus a 20% discount for Your Public Radio (WYPR and WTMD) members

[LINK TO TICKETS FROM NATIONAL AQUA]

WYPR 88.1 FM, Science Friday, and the National Aquarium are joining forces to present an evening in observance of the octopus, a commemoration of cuttlefish, a saturnalia for squid—it’s Cephalopod Week!

Attendees will view short science documentaries, hear from cephalopod researchers and other experts, and have a chance to ask our special guests their deep sea questions. Arrive at 6:30pm for a pre-show reception, including small bites and drinks and a chance to rub elbows with other cephalo-enthusiasts.

Joining us on stage are Thomas Cronin, marine invertebrate (including cephalopods, mantis shrimp, and more) researcher and visual systems expert from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Gül Dölen, neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who studies how brains—including the “distributed” minds of octopuses—are built and how that affects social behavior, and Peter Larson, senior aquarist at the National Aquarium who helps care for the giant Pacific octopuses on site.

What is Science Friday's Cephalopod Week?

Cephalopod Week is back, with another eight days to cephalo-brate our many-armed friends! Science Friday is partnering with museums, aquariums, and our favorite hangout spots across the country for evenings of undersea joy—featuring short science documentaries, conversations with marine invertebrate experts, performances, receptions, activities, and other underwater-themed amusements. Come with your questions for our researchers, aquarists, scientists, writers, filmmakers, and other cephalopod enthusiasts!