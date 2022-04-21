France's presidential candidates face off in first and only TV debate

French voters will choose their next president on Sunday.

Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and his challenger, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, had their first and only televised debate Wednesday night.

NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley discusses the candidates’ performance and the issues that voters are most concerned about in the remaining days of the presidential race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

