The DOJ will appeal the recent mask ruling by a federal judge

Don't put those masks away just yet.

The U.S. Justice Department says it's appealing the ruling by a federal judge that voided the mask mandate for public transportation.

The department says its decision to appeal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that wearing a mask "remains necessary to protect the public health," according to an agency spokesperson.

The Biden administration had previously insinuated that it might appeal the ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle after checking with the CDC.

Th department's decision to appeal comes just two days after Mizelle ruled that the CDC had exceeded its authority and had failed to follow proper rule-making procedures.

After the judge's ruling on Monday, many airlines ditched their requirements for passengers to wear masks while traveling.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.