© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arlington County – Ukrainian sister city — project pivots from cultural exchange to offering hum

Published April 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

Arlington County, Virginia, and the small city of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine have been sister cities for more than a decade. The two cities mostly focused on cultural and professional exchanges but now Arlington has a new mission: sending humanitarian aid to its partner city.

Margaret Barthel of WAMU reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.