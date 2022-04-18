What is Dr. Gloom’s Crypt of Curiosities?

Listener Stacy Gilbert wandered into a shop called Protean Books & Records, and she found a weird little room in the back. A sign read, Dr. Gloom’s Crypt of Curiosities. She pulled aside the curtain, and when she stepped inside, she was fascinated by the otherworldly oddities on display. This week, we introduce Stacy to the crypt’s proprietor, we remember Baltimore’s now-shuttered American Dime Museum, and we head up to Havre de Grace to check out a mysterious soon-to-open spot called, First Call Paranormal and Oddities Museum.

In this episode, we hear from:

Chris LaMartina of Dr. Gloom’s Crypt of Curiosities

Dick Horne of The American Dime Museum

James Taylor of the forthcoming First Call Paranormal and Oddities Museum