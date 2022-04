Rachel Balkovec, 34, made her historic managerial debut last week as the first woman to manage a minor league baseball team.

WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan was at the Tampa Tarpons’ first game and spoke to young girls who were there to cheer Balkovec on.

