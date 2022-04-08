Alaska gears up to vote for new representative in special elections

Alaska is gearing up for two special elections this summer to fill the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives left vacant by the death of Rep. Don Young.

This year’s election will be Alaska’s first after voters adopted big changes to statewide elections in 2020. And those changes may pose a whole host of challenges for officials.

KTOO’s Andrew Kitchenman reports.

