March Madness wraps up

Published April 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

The March Madness basketball tournament certainly brought the madness this year.

The men’s side wrapped up Monday night in dramatic fashion, with the biggest finals comeback win in history helping the Kansas Jayhawks hoist the trophy over the stunned North Carolina Tarheels.

On the women’s side, South Carolina took down UConn with Aliyah Boston leading the way. Coach Dawn Staley is sending a message that hers may be the perennial team to beat.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Business Insider sports reporter Meredith Cash.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.