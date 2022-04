Listener Andrew Cosentino wanted to know more about Baltimore’s chapter of Negro Leagues baseball history, so we caught up with Ray Banks of the Hubert V Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball, to learn about the Baltimore Elite Giants and The Baltimore Black Sox. And sportswriter Charlie Vascellaro helps us track down a historic ballfield in Druid Hill Park where some of the earliest games were played.

Sportswriter Charlie Vascellaro tracked down this historic Negro Leagues ball field at Druid Hill Park (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)