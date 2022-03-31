Nearly one month under siege, Mariupol remains desperate

The Red Cross Thursday sent a convoy of buses to Mariupol in another attempt to rescue people from the besieged Ukrainian city whose mayor has accused the Russian military of genocide.

Russian and separatist forces have laid siege to the city for nearly a month, and previous attempts at establishing a humanitarian corridor for civilians to escape have failed.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Loveday Morris, Berlin bureau chief for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

