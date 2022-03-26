Photos: Ukrainians seek refuge as Russia continues attacks in the west

Updated March 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM ET

As Russians continue to carry out military assaults on Ukrainian cities, residents in the country are evacuating their homes and taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

The displacement of the millions of lives in Ukraine, a little over a month into the invasion, is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries.

Fadel Senna / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images <strong>March 26</strong>: A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing her home in the suburbs of Kyiv.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images <strong>March 27</strong>: Worshippers pray during a Sunday mass at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Catholic Church in Lviv.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 27</strong>: People, mainly women and children, arrive at Przemysl, Poland on a train from Odesa station after journeying from war-torn Ukraine.

Gian Marco Benedetto / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> A boy sits in a chair at the pavilion converted into a refugee shelter in the center of Moldexpo in Chisinau, Moldova.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> A woman holds a dog in a train at metro station used as a bomb shelter where people are living in Kharkiv.

/ Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> An elderly woman from Bishiv village is seen over the destruction of a library on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> A doll lies among the rubble of a destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.

/ Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Joe Raedle/Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Maria Rushchyshyn and Maria Pysco (L-R) take cover in a bomb shelter after air raid sirens sounded in Lviv, Ukraine.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> A man stands inside an apartment building destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

/ Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> 69-year-old Boris Khijniak and his 75-year-old wife Galina are brought to a center near Ukrainian capital Kyiv's Irpin as evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's Irpin continue.

/ Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Smoke rises after Russian attacks in residential areas of Kyiv, Ukraine.

/ Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> A member of territorial defense units shows the camera the pieces of shrapnel from a missile on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

/ ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> People seen sleeping on the floor of a subway station.

/ Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>March 25:</strong> Svietla prepares food before returning to the basement where they live in northern Kyiv, Ukraine.