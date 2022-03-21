© 2021 WYPR
Click here for video coverage of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

With all eyes turned to Ukraine, what's ISIS up to?

Published March 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

Understandably, the world is focused on Ukraine, but international terrorism remains a threat. Just over a week ago, ISIS announced a new leader, following the killing last month of leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraysh in a U.S. airstrike. So what is the future of the group?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Craig Whiteside, professor of national security at the U.S. Naval War College and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.