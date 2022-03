When you think of migrants crossing the U.S. border from Mexico, you might not think of Russians. But San Francisco Chronicle reporter Deepa Fernandes spoke at the San Ysidro border crossing with Russians fleeing a war they don’t support.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Fernandes about what she saw at the border.

