The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

Who’s behind those wire sculptures dangling on traffic lights?

Published March 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
A Reed Bmore wire sculpture hangs from the traffic-light cable at the intersection of Maryland Ave and 25th St (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Is it graffiti? Sort of. Is it illegal? Pretty much. Does it make people smile? Almost always. If you’re stopped at a traffic light in Baltimore, look up and you might see one of his wire sculptures hanging from the cable across the intersection, backlit by the sky. Street Artist Reed Bmore has been putting up these little artistic winks for a decade now, and this episode, we talk with him at his home studio about how & why he does what he does.

reed bmore in studio 2.jpg
Street artist Reed Bmore looks out the window of his home studio. A work-in-progress hangs on the wall behind him. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

The Maryland Curiosity Bureau
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
