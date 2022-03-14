Who’s behind those wire sculptures dangling on traffic lights?

Is it graffiti? Sort of. Is it illegal? Pretty much. Does it make people smile? Almost always. If you’re stopped at a traffic light in Baltimore, look up and you might see one of his wire sculptures hanging from the cable across the intersection, backlit by the sky. Street Artist Reed Bmore has been putting up these little artistic winks for a decade now, and this episode, we talk with him at his home studio about how & why he does what he does.

Street artist Reed Bmore looks out the window of his home studio. A work-in-progress hangs on the wall behind him. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)