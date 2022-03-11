© 2021 WYPR
Red Cross head of emergency operations on humanitarian needs in Lviv, Ukraine

Published March 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

Russia’s military offensive has extended into western Ukraine with airstrikes hitting the cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk overnight Thursday into Friday.

Steve McAndrew, head of emergency operations in Ukraine for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, discusses his organization’s work to assist with the humanitarian needs of people in Lviv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

