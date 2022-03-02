Make it a Double! with WTMD 89.7FM + WYPR 88.1FM

Powerhouse public media stations WYPR 88.1FM and WTMD 89.7 FM celebrate their recent merger and WYPR’s 20th anniversary year with special event “Make it a Double” on Wednesday, April 6 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Tark’s Grill in the heart of Green Spring Station.

Formerly known as WYPR's Guest Bartending Night, don't miss one of our best-loved annual events of the year! Your favorite public radio personalities from both WTMD and WYPR will mix drinks around several bars around the concourse of Green Spring Station, all the while sharing a story or two about what’s next for the growing organization.

Ticket sales support WYPR and WTMD and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 on a sample collected within 72 hours, is required at check-in.



Member price: $19.47/ticket (includes your first drink and fees)

Non-member price: $24.93/ticket (includes your first drink and fees)

Tickets at the door: $27.11/ticket (with fees)

Food will be available for purchase inside Tark’s Grill, and there will be live music.

COVID Policy:

