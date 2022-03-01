© 2021 WYPR
Ordinary Russians feel economic pressure from sanctions, Russian ruble plummeting

Published March 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

The Western economic siege of sanctions against Russia has dropped the ruble by almost 30% against the U.S. dollar. The measures are meant to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, but the sanctions are hitting ordinary Russians too.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Charles Maynes, NPR correspondent in Moscow, about the view there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.