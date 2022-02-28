What’s with the rat bumper sticker?

How did the rat become Baltimore’s unofficial mascot? Who’s behind this ubiquitous image? Why is it so popular? And what exactly is it supposed to mean as a symbol?

This episode, we meet:

Matt Fouse, rat hunter and founder of Ratczar

Toya Sykes-Coates, Chief of Property Management and the Baltimore Department of Public Works and previous head of Baltimore’s Rat Rubout Program

Dawn Biehler, Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Studies at UMBC and author of Pests in the City: Flies, Bedbugs, Cockroaches, and Rats