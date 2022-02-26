Germany will send critical military equipment to Ukraine, marking a shift in policy

Updated February 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM ET

The United States and Germany are providing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of military aid to Ukrainian forces as they attempt to repel a massive Russian invasion.

President Biden authorized $350 million in military assistance Friday, which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, small arms and body armor to support Ukraine's front-line military defending against the Russian attack, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Saturday. That brings the total U.S. assistance to $1 billion over the past year, Kirby said.

Germany is also sending anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine. "The Russian attack marks a turning point," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a tweet. "It is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend against the invading army of #Putin. That's why we're supplying 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to our friends in the #Ukraine."

The move marks an abrupt shift in Berlin's policy of not sending German-made weapons into conflict zones, NPR's Rob Schmitz reports. This stance has fueled widespread international criticism of Germany in recent weeks, especially as numerous Western allies have sent Ukraine guns, ammunition and anti-aircraft defense systems. Germany's policy reversal could mean a rapid increase in European military assistance for Ukraine.

Ukrainian president urges citizens to 'stand firm'

Fierce street fighting was reported in Kyiv as Ukrainian troops defend the capital city against the ongoing Russian invasion. Air raid sirens blared throughout the night as the city was hit by missiles and rockets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging Ukrainian citizens to stay inside, take cover and "stand firm."

Zelenskyy released two videos since Friday, cautioning that he and his family are top targets and disputing what he says is disinformation being spread that he has called on his army to surrender.

"We have withstood and successful repelled enemy attacks," Zelenskyy said in a video message, according to a BBC translation. "The fighting continues in many cities and districts of our state. We are defending our country, the land of our future children.

"Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled by our army," he said. "The occupiers wanted to block the center of our state and put their puppets here, as in Donetsk. We broke their plan."

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian soldiers stand near a damaged Ukrainian army vehicle on the west side of Kyiv on Saturday.

A senior U.S. defense official confirms that Russians are facing stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces, and have not yet taken any major cities. About half of the estimated 190,000 Russian forces that had been deployed near Ukraine prior to the invasion were in Ukraine as of Saturday afternoon local time.

Russian troops were about 19 miles outside Kyiv, but Russian reconnaissance — likely part of the Spetsnaz special forces — were inside the city, the U.S. official said. Thousands had landed by ship in the southern city of Mariupol, and were heading north to Donbas.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP A high-rise apartment building in Kyiv was damaged in an overnight rocket attack.

Ukraine's health minister reported Saturday that 198 people had been killed and more than 1,000 wounded so far. Damage includes a missile that struck a high-rise apartment in southwestern Kyiv overnight, injuring several people. "Stop Russian war criminals!" Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

Daily life in Ukraine has been upended since the invasion began Thursday. Schools are suspended; many families are hunkered down at home, but many are also trying to flee the country, jamming highways. Satellite imagery shows a 4-mile-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to cross into Romania near the Siret border crossing.

Nearly 120,000 people have fled Ukraine

The United Nations says nearly 120,000 people have fled to neighboring countries in recent days. Most of those leaving are women and children; men ages 18 to 60 aren't permitted to cross the border, since they may be drafted into the fight.

The White House announced Friday that it would join European allies in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The sanctions will include a travel ban.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Zelenskyy in a phone call Saturday that his government is trying to broker an immediate ceasefire, Reuters reports. Also Saturday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told Zelenskyy that the United Nations would soon begin asking countries for funding to support humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday calling on Moscow to end its invasion. President Biden was set to meet with his national security team Saturday to discuss the latest developments.

NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman contributed to this report.

