U.S. omicron surge is over, but country's COVID-19 death toll will soon hit 1 million

Some good news on the pandemic: U.S. cases have dropped by about 80% from the peak of the omicron-driven January surge. Hospitalizations are dropping as well, albeit a little more slowly.

Yet even with those improvements, the country is seeing 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. And sometime in the next few weeks, the country will hit an unfathomable milestone: 1 million American deaths from COVID-19.

To discuss all this and the new omicron variant, BA.2, host Lisa Mullins talks to Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, head of infectious disease at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

