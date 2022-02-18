Doping and the fall of 15-year-old Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva dominate Olympics

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater star mired in a doping scandal, continues to dominate the news at the Bejing Olympics.

On Thursday, she stumbled in the medal round, coming in fourth. And on Friday, the president of the International Olympic Committee weighed in on her treatment by her Russian entourage.

NPR’s Brian Mann has been following this story and other developments at the Olympics in Beijing and joins host Scott Tong to discuss the latest developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

