Author Gerrick Kennedy invites you to reexamine Whitney Houston, a decade after her death

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
It’s been 10 years since the world lost one of the greatest artists of all time: Whitney Houston. Her life and legacy have always been clouded with salacious gossip and harsh judgment.

Author Gerrick Kennedy says it’s time to reexamine that. He joins us to talk about his new book, “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.