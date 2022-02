Have you seen those mysterious "Odd Fellows" signs on buildings across Maryland? Who meets there? What do they do? And where did that name come from? This episode, we get invited behind the curtain of a secretive, centuries-old fraternal organization with deep Baltimore roots.

Laura and Jeff Teate, Grand Secretary and Deputy Grand Master at the IOOF Grand Lodge of Maryland (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Jeff Teate displays ceremonial robes worn by Odd Fellows a hundred years ago (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

