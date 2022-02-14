On the cusp of the romantic era, composer Franz Schubert loved 'projecting in the extremes'

Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now music opinionator Fran Hoepfner about her music pick for Valentine’s Day: Franz Schubert’s “Great Symphony.”

Hoepfner says she hears “a lot of hope” in the symphony even though the composer tragically lived a short life.

