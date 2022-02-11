© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists announce breakthrough in nuclear fusion, but practical applications still far off

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST

The JET laboratory based in the U.K. has announced a record-setting amount of energy extracted from fusion together two hydrogen atoms. The research into the energy, however, has been plagued by funding issues, and powering America with fusion energy is still a dream.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Michael Webber, professor in energy resources at the University of Texas, Austin, about the breakthrough.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.