Why the Great Resignation looks more like the Great Reshuffle

Published February 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

January’s job report was much better than expected, and labor force participation has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

As Jill Schlesinger, CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” explains, all of these developments have some economists speaking of a great worker reshuffle versus a great resignation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.