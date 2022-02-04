New York National Guard trains soldiers to become EMTS to help in nursing homes

The pandemic has stretched the health care system thin.

In New York, the National Guard has begun a pilot program to train some of its members to become certified emergency medical technicians. The plan is to deploy them to nursing homes.

Desiree D’Iorio of WSHU reports.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans.

