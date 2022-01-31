© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maryland Curiosity Bureau logo 1400 1400
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

What exactly is Lake Trout?

Published January 31, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
lake trout
Lake Trout specials from Home BBQ & Fish at Northeast Market (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Baltimore has had a longtime love affair with the breaded, deep-fried carryout dish known as Lake Trout, but what is it, exactly? Is it trout? What lake does it come from? How did it get so popular? And how did it get its name? We talk with a Baltimore food blogger, a Maryland fisheries expert, and a celebrity chef to try to get to the bottom of this culinary mystery.

This episode, we hear from:

Simone Phillips, food blogger at Charm City Table

Erik Slokovitz, Recreational Fisheries Coordinator at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

John Shields, Chef at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and head of Our Common Table

Simone Phillips
Simone Phillips, Lake Trout aficionado and food blogger at Charm City Table (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)
home bbq & fish
Home BBQ & Fish, purveyors of Lake Trout at Northeast Market (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Tags

The Maryland Curiosity BureauMaryland Curiosity BureauWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralFishcookingNortheast MarketMaryland Department of Natural Resources
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Aaron Henkin