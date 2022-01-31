What exactly is Lake Trout?

Baltimore has had a longtime love affair with the breaded, deep-fried carryout dish known as Lake Trout, but what is it, exactly? Is it trout? What lake does it come from? How did it get so popular? And how did it get its name? We talk with a Baltimore food blogger, a Maryland fisheries expert, and a celebrity chef to try to get to the bottom of this culinary mystery.

This episode, we hear from:

Simone Phillips, food blogger at Charm City Table

Erik Slokovitz, Recreational Fisheries Coordinator at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

John Shields, Chef at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and head of Our Common Table

