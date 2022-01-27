© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pennsylvania teen finds loophole to get vaccinated without his parents' consent

Published January 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

Nicolas Montero does not see eye-to-eye with his parents on most things — and that includes the COVID-19 vaccine.

Montero wanted to get vaccinated but his parents said no. Pennsylvania law requires parental consent but he found an old Philadelphia regulation that allowed him to get vaccinated.

Nina Feldman of WHYY reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.