Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement from Supreme Court

Published January 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST

President Biden will soon be able to make his first Supreme Court pick. Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Wednesday.

At 83, Bryer is the oldest member of the court. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and is one of three members of the liberal wing of the court.

NPR’s Kelsey Snell joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.