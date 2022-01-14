Former NATO Sec. Gen. Rasmussen says diplomats need firm, united front against Russian threats

Diplomatic talks this week to try and resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine have been stalled.

Former NATO secretary-general Anders Rasmussen weighs in on the situation and explains why he thinks NATO should take a tough line with Russia. Rasmussen insists “NATO cannot negotiate down the barrel of a gun.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

