Developing a low-cost, patent-free vaccine for the world

Vaccinating the world may seem like a lofty goal, but medical experts say it’s what we need to stop COVID-19 in its tracks.

Enter CORBEVAX. This low-cost, patent-free vaccine was developed by Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, along with his colleague Maria Elena Bottazzi.

Hotez joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss the importance of vaccinating the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.