To test or not to test? The argument for saving hard-to-find COVID-19 tests for the most vulnerable

The national shortage of COVID-19 tests will likely not be resolved soon. So how do we deal in the meantime with omicron cases jumping every day?

A new piece in The Atlantic suggests that wealthier Americans should stop “wasting” tests on social engagements and that instead, tests should be reserved for people who need them most.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with the author of the article, Dr. Benjamin Mazer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.