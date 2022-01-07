© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The legally gray area of getting injured while working from home

Published January 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST
A woman bandages her hand. (Getty Images)
A woman bandages her hand. (Getty Images)

Remote workers can find themselves in tricky situations if they get injured on the job.

Workers’ compensation benefits vary widely from state to state and were challenging to navigate even before the pandemic.

Deborah Berkowitz, a former senior policy adviser for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, makes the case for stronger protections in the workplace for employees of all stripes. She’s now a fellow with the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.