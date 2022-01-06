Photos: A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection

It's been one year since the insurrection at the United States Capitol building. Following a speech by Donald Trump, where he again pushed lies about the 2020 election, the nation held its breath as it watched protesters breach the symbol of our nation's democracy.

During the chaos, members of Congress feared for their lives while rioters terrorized officers from the Capitol Police and other agencies. Windows were shattered, violence ensued, and lives were lost.

Here is a look back at some of the moments that occurred on that day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

John Minchillo / AP / AP Before the riot, Donald Trump supporters participate in a rally — at which the then-president urged supporters to "fight" — in Washington, near the White House.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images / Getty Images Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump told a rally: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol."

John Minchillo / AP / AP Supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. They would ultimately succeed.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Trump supporters clash with police and security forces before pushing past law enforcement and barriers to enter the Capitol.

Jose Luis Magana / AP / AP Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol.

Cheriss May / Getty Images / Getty Images Hundreds of Trump supporters had marched to the Capitol with the goal of disrupting and overturning the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters turned flags bearing their slogans, and later American flags, into weapons during the riot. The Confederate battle flag also made an appearance in the building.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters interact with Capitol Police officers inside the U.S. Capitol Building. Some of these interactions turned violent, with deadly consequences.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / AP U.S. Capitol Police agents aim their guns as a pro-Trump mob tries to break into the House of Representatives chamber. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, in the blue shirt, talks to one of the rioters.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon shaman," screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber. He has since been sentenced to 41 months in prison for charges related to his role in the riot.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Richard Barnett, a supporter of President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaking into the Capitol.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP Representatives, staffers and observers shelter in place in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the chamber.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The hallowed halls of the Capitol Rotunda became a backdrop for Trump supporters' videos and photos — and the statues were treated as props.

Brent Stirton / Getty Images / Getty Images A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police officer before being pushed out.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images National Guard troops bearing shields clear a street from protesters outside the Capitol building that evening.