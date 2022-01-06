Giving back to the community in celebration of 20 years

© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Celebrating 20 Years of Commitment to Community
In 2022, WYPR will celebrate its 20-year anniversary on-air, online, and in events with the community. Over the next year, you'll learn about the history of WYPR and get a glimpse of what's next.

January 6, 2022
WYPR has been YOUR public radio station and our community’s radio station for 20 years. In celebration of our 20th, we’re continuing our service to the public by partnering with a different community organization each month in order to use our platform to elevate the good work being done by our neighbors.

This month we’re partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to help your support of this community go even further. Make a pledge to WYPR at any point in January and you can select to have meals provided by the Maryland Food Bank to a family in need as your thank you gift. This opportunity is made possible thanks to the generosity of a WYPR Board member.