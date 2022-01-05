© 2021 WYPR
How conservative media came to discount and deny threats from Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Published January 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Tucker Carlson (left), host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Laura Ingraham (center), host of "The Ingraham Angle," and Sean Hannity (right), host of "Hannity" on Fox News. (AP Photo)
Fox News hosts pleaded with former President Donald Trump and his chief of staff to tell rioters to go home on Jan. 6. But within days, those hosts had already started to diminish the significance of what happened that day.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins us to take a look at the conservative media landscape since Trump left office and the misinformation that spreads there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.